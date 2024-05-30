11,157 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $235.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

