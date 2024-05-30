165,000 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,090,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,440. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

