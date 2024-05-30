180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.46% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATNF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.