21,016 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. 31,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.