2,468 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,553. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

