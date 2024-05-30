27,429 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,000. argenx comprises approximately 2.9% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.68.

argenx Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $12.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.46. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.