3,193 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Tractor Supply comprises 0.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $21,571,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $282.43. 218,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,718. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.