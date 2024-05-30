32,320 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

