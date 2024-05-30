340 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $957.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $937.41 and a 200-day moving average of $856.07. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

