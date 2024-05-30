4,174 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $80.34. 1,435,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,170,797. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

