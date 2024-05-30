43,623 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 747,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

