5,735 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.36. 9,208,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325,572. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.45 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 731,469 shares of company stock worth $363,443,903. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

