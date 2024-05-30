6,700 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 238,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.