73,949 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up about 0.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 795.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 328,127 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 95,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,344,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 562,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

