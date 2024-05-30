795 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,286,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Waters by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $18.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.41. 654,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,235. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

