795 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,286,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Waters by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $18.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.41. 654,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,235. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Transactions at Waters
In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
