8,477 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 285,790 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 58,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,721. The company has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $114,283 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

