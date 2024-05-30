850,000 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Acquired by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Phathom Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.2% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 57,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,354. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

