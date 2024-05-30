91,739 Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 91,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth $375,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 374,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $461.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Read Our Latest Report on RWAY

About Runway Growth Finance

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.