A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $19,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $863,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $19,580.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,692. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $876.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

