AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $134,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $276.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.54.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
