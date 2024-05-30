ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $310,320.81 and $9.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,008.94 or 1.00077492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011916 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00112214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000314 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

