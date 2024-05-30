Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $189.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 430,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

