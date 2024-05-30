Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Acquires $77,000.00 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,021.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Accuray Stock Performance

ARAY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 234,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARAY. Roth Mkm began coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accuray

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Accuray by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,100,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accuray by 9.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accuray by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Accuray by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.