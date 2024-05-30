ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADC Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.