Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 0.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.80 and last traded at $164.42. Approximately 14,279,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 67,503,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 billion, a PE ratio of 241.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.