aelf Hits Market Cap of $373.61 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. aelf has a total market cap of $373.61 million and $12.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

