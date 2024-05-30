Aerodrome Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.11 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $189.98 million and $26.11 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,074,039,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,060,464,527.3373549 with 466,538,276.7863871 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.21406546 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $19,734,286.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

