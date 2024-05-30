AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Down 45.3% in May

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 116,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 985,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of AWIN stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 278,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $779.56. AERWINS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

