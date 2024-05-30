Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 196,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 324,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 33,147 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $130,930.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,525,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557 in the last three months. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $633,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

