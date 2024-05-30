AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at JMP Securities

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

MITT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 132,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

