Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.48. 1,535,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,251. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

