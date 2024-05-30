agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.00. 145,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,295,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in agilon health by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.