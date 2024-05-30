Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09), with a volume of 1500365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agronomics

Agronomics Trading Down 2.6 %

About Agronomics

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.74 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.37.

(Get Free Report)

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.