Aion Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $194.56 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00090648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000076 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,236.59 or 0.72848015 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

