Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.5 %

ALFVY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 10,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $46.12.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

