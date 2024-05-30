Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.5 %

ALFVY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 10,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $46.12.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.