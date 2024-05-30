Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.97.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
