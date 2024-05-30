Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.75. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

