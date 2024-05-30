Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jabil were worth $64,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,733,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Jabil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Jabil by 87.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JBL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.00. 33,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.65 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

