Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $52.20 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $52,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.60. 38,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Report on QRVO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,349,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.