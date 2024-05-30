Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.63% of Trex worth $56,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 623.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TREX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,802. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

