Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,114 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.37% of Pool worth $57,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.93. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

