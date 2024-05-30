Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in May

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of APELY stock remained flat at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

About Alps Alpine

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.