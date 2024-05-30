Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
ATUSF stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.87.
About Altius Minerals
