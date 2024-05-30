Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2187 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance
DIVD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $33.57.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile
