Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,278 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 178.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 157,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $208,792.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

AMAL opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.