Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $245.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,539,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,799,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

