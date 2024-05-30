Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.23

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 4438394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

