Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Increased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for approximately 5.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.33% of Ambev worth $144,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,528 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,327,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 1,434,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.