Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Ambu A/S stock remained flat at $18.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.06 million for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.