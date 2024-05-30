Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Down 1.6 %

Ameren stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.